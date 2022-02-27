Citadel Nursing Home sued for failing to notify of death

SALISBURY, N.C. - The Citadel Salisbury nursing home in Salisbury has been sued for alleged failures that occurred in connection with the tragic death of one of its residents.

The nursing home was the site of one of the largest and earliest COVID-19 outbreaks in North Carolina. There were at least 189 COVID-19 infections at The Citadel and at least 18 COVID-19 deaths, according to records in Rowan County.

According to a press release from the Wallace & Graham law form, the lawsuit alleges that the Defendants engaged in the negligent and reckless disregard of the rights of Dorothy Mildred Cleveland and her family representative, Ronald Barber.

According to the lawsuit, the nursing home had a duty to advise Mr. Barber of any significant changes in his aunt’s condition. However, the facility breached this agreement when it failed to notify Mr. Barber of Ms. Cleveland’s COVID-19 diagnosis. It further failed to notify Mr. Barber of Ms. Cleveland’s death on April 14, 2020.

“Making matters far worse,” the complaint alleges that Mr. Barber did not learn of his aunt’s death until he received a call from the funeral home director who had already embalmed Ms. Cleveland’s body. This caused shock, surprise and severe emotional distress to Mr. Barber, for which the action is brought.

The lawsuit alleges The Citadel engaged in breach of contract, negligent mishandling of corpse, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“Those who have their loved ones in nursing homes expect treatment with dignity and with transparency,” said Mona Lisa Wallace of Wallace and Graham. “But here, by the time the resident’s designated contact and power of attorney, Ronald Barber, heard of his aunt’s death, she had already been embalmed.”

A copy of the lawsuit can be found on the Wallace and Graham website, https://wallacegraham.com/.

