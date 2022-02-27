NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Campground fire in Bessemer City kills American Legion Post commander and his dog

Several propane tanks were involved in the fire, crews say.
A man and his dog were killed Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a Bessemer City campground.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and his dog were killed Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a Bessemer City campground.

WBTV has confirmed that the man who died was 71-year-old Steven Michael Griff, the commander of the American Legion Post.

Crews with the Tryonata Volunteer Fire Department were called to RV Camping American Legion off Long Creek Road, next to The American Legion’s post 243, around 4:15 a.m. Feb. 27.

Crews arrived to find a camper fully engulfed in flames. Grigg was found dead inside.

There are no indications of foul play, and investigators say the fire appears to be accidental. The exact cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall
Lorenzo Esteban was arrested after he allegedly forced a teen into his van and sexually...
Man arrested after teen forced into car, sexually assaulted in Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte
Heavy fire destroyed an abandoned furniture plant in Hickory overnight.
Fire destroys decades-old furniture plant in Hickory
The Citadel Salisbury nursing home in Salisbury has been sued for alleged failures that...
Citadel Nursing Home sued for failing to notify of death

Latest News

31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Bars and liquor stores across the United States are pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and...
N.C. senator pens letter to ABC board asking to suspend sales of Russian vodka in the state
Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 7, face masks will be optional on UNC Charlotte’s...
UNC Charlotte to make face masks optional in classrooms on March 7
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Searching for Summer Wells | Crews return to search ‘previously identified areas of interest’