Campground fire in Bessemer City kills American Legion Post commander and his dog

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and his dog were killed Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a Bessemer City campground.

WBTV has confirmed that the man who died was 71-year-old Steven Michael Griff, the commander of the American Legion Post.

Crews with the Tryonata Volunteer Fire Department were called to RV Camping American Legion off Long Creek Road, next to The American Legion’s post 243, around 4:15 a.m. Feb. 27.

Crews arrived to find a camper fully engulfed in flames. Grigg was found dead inside.

There are no indications of foul play, and investigators say the fire appears to be accidental. The exact cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

