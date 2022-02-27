NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

America’s Black Holocaust Museum reopens after 14 years

A community celebrates the reopening of America's Black Holocaust Museum. (SOURCE: WISN)
By Kent Wainscott
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – America’s Black Holocaust Museum opened to the public in Wisconsin Saturday for the first time since 2008.

With a ribbon cut, years of anticipation ended, and a new era in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, began. It was the rebirth of America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Carol Cole was among the first visitors through the doors, sharing the history with her 9-year-old daughter DeVonn.

“I rode past here for a month, saying, ‘I can’t wait for the 25th, I can’t wait,” Carole Cole said. “This is a way that she’ll always be able to see it forever, you know, she’ll always be able to witness it, bring her children and their children.”

It would have been the 108th birthday of the museum’s founder, Dr. James Cameron.

“I think the spirit of Dr. James Cameron, you can feel it throughout the entire museum,” visitor Andrea Bernstein said.

As a teenager, Cameron became the only known survivor of a lynching. He later went on to educate and inspire generations of others.

His son Virgil was here to celebrate the reopening.

“We did it and I thank you so much,” he said.

First-day visitors waited in line before finding themselves captivated by the powerful exhibit.

“It’s very important to know your history and where you came from, and how to move forward,” visitor Duane Kimmey said.

And the museum’s president reflected on both its past and future.

“We’re finally here, this day is here,” museum CEO Robert Davis said. “Never had any doubts, and more importantly, we will never close these doors again.”

A $10 million gift last year from an anonymous donor helped the museum reopen. That donation will allow the museum to expand.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Ryder and Engine 42
Charlotte mother meets firefighters who kept her 11-year-old son alive another few days
Fallon served the Charlotte community from 2011-2017. Her cause of death remains undetermined.
Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon passes away

Latest News

An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Sources: Suspect wanted in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera taken into custody
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following...
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level amid war in Ukraine
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
Authorities said a chase involving a stolen SUV that started Tuesday morning in Union County...
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte