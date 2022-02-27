NC DHHS Flu
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
DENVER (Gray News) – In Colorado, three teenagers were hospitalized when a floor collapsed during a house party.

Authorities in South Metro Denver say up to 150 teens were inside of the house late Saturday night when part of the floor gave way.

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.
Two of them had minor injuries. One had serious injuries.

The collapse also caused a gas leak, but crews were able to shut off the line.

Firefighters searched the entire home to make sure no one was trapped.

