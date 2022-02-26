‘Chaotic’ scene unfolds as pickup basketball game ends with bullets flying in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Lancaster, S.C. are investigating two shootings and an armed robbery within a short span of time Friday night.

It started out as a fun game of pickup basketball on a Friday night, but the sound of bullets whizzing by quickly pierced the playful atmosphere.

”They had a good crowd out there. I mean they were enjoying themselves,” says Antroyonn Barnett, who saw and heard what happened. ”[Then] It was just like rapid gunfire.”

This happened just outside Barnett’s barbershop, Follicles. He says he was watching the game then walked back into the shop. By the time he had his clippers running moments later, the scene turned upside down.

”Actually they was having a good time and then it was a tale of two worlds. Like what happened that fast, I just went in the door,” says Barnett.

Police first received a call that a teen was shot playing basketball around 7 p.m. on Gay Street. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Barnett described a chaotic scene where he even started grabbing people off the street to get them inside.

”It was a spur of the moment thing where I was like I know what I would want somebody to do for me,” he says.

They also found someone else was grazed by a bullet while driving down the bypass near KFC.

Police say both are considered related and being investigated as one case.

Both people were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

With the scene cleared came little clarity and the question of why did this happen.

”It’s senseless. I mean kids that age what could they possibly be going through that something of that magnitude could happen?” he says.

While there are still more questions than answers, and police are yet to name a suspect, Barnett still hopes the teens will still want to shoot hoops here, just like he used to.

”I’ve been age and I played basketball in that same court when I was his age. Like what’s it all worth? Is it worth that of anything that’s going on?” he says.

While the investigation was taking place, officers were sent to an armed robbery at an Aldi. They say someone entered the store, said she had a gun and wanted money.

The suspect was described as a Black woman wearing all black, a face mask, sunglasses and a scarf around her hair.

Officers say they do not believe the robbery is related to the shootings.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.