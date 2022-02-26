Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was cited after he was seriously injured in a reported accidental shooting of himself at SouthPark Mall Saturday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to the mall in south Charlotte around 4 p.m. and a man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They said it was accidental.

Medic transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries. He was later cited by CMPD for a concealed carry violation.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Alexander Maxwell Holman.

Many shoppers were seen running and panicking to evacuate as they weren’t sure what happened.

“I saw the guy hit the floor so I turned around and ran right into Lucky Brand and to the back of the store,” one shopper said.

“There were just people running everywhere and it’s like what you see every day but until you experience it, it’s very, very different,” another shopper told WBTV.

There is no threat to the public and no suspects.

More information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.