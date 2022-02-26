NC DHHS Flu
Fire destroys decades-old furniture plant in Hickory

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Heavy fire destroyed an abandoned furniture plant in Hickory overnight.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy fire destroyed an abandoned furniture plant in Hickory overnight.

St. Stephens Fire Department was called to 2015 24th St. NE just before midnight Saturday. There, they found heavy flames throughout the building.

The 67-year-old building was declared a total loss in this multi-alarm fire.

Crews were still cleaning up the still-smoking damage more than 12 hours later, extinguishing hot spots and bulldozing the rubble.

Crews worked more than 12 hours to extinguish and clean up a fire that destroyed an abandoned...
Crews worked more than 12 hours to extinguish and clean up a fire that destroyed an abandoned Hickory furniture plant.(Eric Xhajanka/WBTV)

“You could feel the heat intense coming from the window,” said Shari Lodestro, whose house is next to the plant.

Despite the size of the fire, crews were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

No one was injured in the fire, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This fire investigation is being handled by the Catawba County Fire Marshall’s Office.

St. Stephens FD, Hickory FD, Oxford FD, Catawba Fire and Rescue, Claremont FD, Mountain View FD, Catawba County Fire Marshal, Catawba County Sheriff Department, Catawba County EMS, and Hickory PD all responded to this fire.

