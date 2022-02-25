West Charlotte HS students build attributes of responsibility while supporting homeless community with Block Love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school students at one Charlotte-Mecklenburg school are going above and beyond in their IB program.

West Charlotte High Schools students in the IB program are doing more than taking rigorous courses.

Students in the IB Diploma program are required to participate in the Creative Action Service where they create goals and engage in hands-on volunteer programs to support people in need.

West Charlotte High School Students and the Dean of Students, Michele Magana have volunteered with Block Love Charlotte since the Fall of 2021.

Students assist with feeding the homeless, setting up meal stations, and cleaning up. They also deliver toiletry bags.

Deborah Woodard is the founder of Block Love Charlotte and works to improve the quality of life for people who are experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and single fathers.

Dean of Students Michele Magana says the students who are working with Block Love Charlotte build attributes of responsible citizens who care about helping others. She also says supporting Block Love Charlotte in their effort to provide meals for our community aligns with the attributes of the IB Learner profile.

“Volunteering makes me feel revitalized. There can be little hope as the days go by especially during this pandemic, but being able to communicate and serve with the community in person again keeps me coming back for more and that there is still good in this world to live for,” said WCHS student Elizabeth Ka.

Students are currently collecting items for a toiletry drive which they will donate to Block Love Charlotte in a couple of weeks.

