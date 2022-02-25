NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

West Charlotte HS students build attributes of responsibility while supporting homeless community with Block Love

Students in the school’s IB program started volunteering with Block Love in Fall 2021
West Charlotte High Schools students in the IB program are doing more than taking rigorous courses, they're serving their community.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school students at one Charlotte-Mecklenburg school are going above and beyond in their IB program.

West Charlotte High Schools students in the IB program are doing more than taking rigorous courses.

Students in the IB Diploma program are required to participate in the Creative Action Service where they create goals and engage in hands-on volunteer programs to support people in need.

West Charlotte High School Students and the Dean of Students, Michele Magana have volunteered with Block Love Charlotte since the Fall of 2021.

Students assist with feeding the homeless, setting up meal stations, and cleaning up. They also deliver toiletry bags.

Deborah Woodard is the founder of Block Love Charlotte and works to improve the quality of life for people who are experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and single fathers.

Dean of Students Michele Magana says the students who are working with Block Love Charlotte build attributes of responsible citizens who care about helping others. She also says supporting Block Love Charlotte in their effort to provide meals for our community aligns with the attributes of the IB Learner profile.

“Volunteering makes me feel revitalized. There can be little hope as the days go by especially during this pandemic, but being able to communicate and serve with the community in person again keeps me coming back for more and that there is still good in this world to live for,” said WCHS student Elizabeth Ka.

Students are currently collecting items for a toiletry drive which they will donate to Block Love Charlotte in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

The international conflict between Ukraine and Russia could lead to higher prices at gas pumps...
Petroleum analyst says Ukraine conflict could cause gas prices to rise, Charlotte drivers react
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
Dozens marched through Uptown Charlotte on Thursday, showing their support for Ukraine.
Locals react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, worry about families in homeland
Parents across the country know first-hand how the pandemic has been affecting their children’s...
Children’s mental health takes toll on parents’ work performance, new survey shows