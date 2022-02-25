Warmer for Friday, yet a First Alert for rain on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer temperatures briefly return for Friday, with cooler temperatures for the weekend. A few spotty rain showers are possible for Friday and Saturday, yet widespread rain is expected for Sunday.

Milder for Friday, with spotty rain at times.

More rain possible late Saturday into Sunday, with cool temperatures.

Another warming trend early next week, with dry conditions.

A few spotty rain showers are possible tonight, with patchy dense fog to a mist developing. Overnight will be chilly, with many locations in the 40s.

A few stray showers are possible for Friday, with temperatures warming into the 70s for the piedmont, and 50s for the mountains, along with breezy conditions.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 50s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains. Isolated rain is possible for late Saturday, with more widespread rain developing for Sunday. The NC mountains will likely see snow mix in with rain for Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures cool into the lower 30s, yet the piedmont should stay as just a chilly rain.

Dry weather and more sunshine return for next week, with temperatures on a warming trend through the 60s.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

