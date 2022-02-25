Shooting investigation underway in Statesville

NC DHHS Flu
This is an active investigation.
Statesville police were sent to a home off the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 7:20 a.m....
Statesville police were sent to a home off the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 7:20 a.m. after dispatchers received a 911 hang up.(Ron Lee/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning.

Police were sent to a home off the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 7:20 a.m. after dispatchers received a 911 hang up. They found one person in the home with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to all Investigator F. King at 704-775-9138 or fking@statesvillenc.net.

