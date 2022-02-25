NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury man receives $1.5 million bond in drug trafficking bust

Sullivan was arrested after a four-month-long joint investigation.
Brodrick Demon Sullivan was arrested Feb. 23 for multiple charges related to drug trafficking.
Brodrick Demon Sullivan was arrested Feb. 23 for multiple charges related to drug trafficking.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested again Wednesday and given a bond of more than $1.5 million.

Brodrick Demon Sullivan, 38, was arrested after a four-month-long investigation between the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, RCSP Special Investigations Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Salisbury Police Department regarding methamphetamine trafficking.

Law enforcement officials seized 36 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine from Sullivan. That much meth has a street value of more than $102,000.

His charges for the current investigation include multiple counts of trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by possession and conspire to traffic methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $1,500,000.

Sullivan is a convicted felon with previous charges including possession of a controlled substance in a corrections facility, possession with intent to sell or distribute, possession of cocaine, and misdemeanors including child abuse and assault on a female.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is encouraged to contact their local agency or the RCSO at 704-216-8700.

Rewards are offered in cases leading to arrest and/or conviction.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death
Miracle House of Hope Ministries was banned in S.C. in 2019.
S.C. officials warn residents of solicitation attempts from banned Charlotte, N.C.-based ministry

Latest News

Raynard Lamont Bookhart, left, and Melvin Dewayne Brookhart, right, were arrested during a drug...
Police: Salisbury officer bitten by pit bulls during drug raid; two arrested
Statesville police were sent to a home off the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 7:20 a.m....
Shooting investigation underway in Statesville
Charlotte FC will be at Bank of America Stadium next week for its first home game.
Charlotte FC set for debut game against D.C. United
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans