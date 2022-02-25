Salisbury man receives $1.5 million bond in drug trafficking bust

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested again Wednesday and given a bond of more than $1.5 million.

Brodrick Demon Sullivan, 38, was arrested after a four-month-long investigation between the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, RCSP Special Investigations Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Salisbury Police Department regarding methamphetamine trafficking.

Law enforcement officials seized 36 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine from Sullivan. That much meth has a street value of more than $102,000.

His charges for the current investigation include multiple counts of trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by possession and conspire to traffic methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $1,500,000.

Sullivan is a convicted felon with previous charges including possession of a controlled substance in a corrections facility, possession with intent to sell or distribute, possession of cocaine, and misdemeanors including child abuse and assault on a female.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is encouraged to contact their local agency or the RCSO at 704-216-8700.

Rewards are offered in cases leading to arrest and/or conviction.

