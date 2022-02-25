Russian Ukraine invasion reverberates in Kannapolis with Haas F1 Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - While it’s hardly the most serious consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are decisions being made as a result of that action that will impact the only American team in Formula One racing.

The Haas F1 Team, lead by Gene Haas, is based in Kannapolis on the same campus as the Stewart-Haas NASCAR Team. At the center of the controversy now is one of the team’s young drivers, Nikita Mazepin, and the team sponsor Uralkali, a Russian potash fertilizer producer and exporter owned by Nikita Mazepin’s father, Dimitry Mazepin.

On Thursday the team removed the Uralkali branding from the cars during pre-season testing at Barcelona, and on Friday the team confirmed that it would make a decision next week regarding Mazepin’s future with the team.

ESPN reported that Dimitry Mazepin was one of a group of business leaders who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. The meeting was to discuss the sanctions placed on Russia.

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner told reporters on Friday that a decision about Mazepin’s future would have to be made. “It needs to be resolved,” Steiner said. “Not everything depends from us here what is happening. There’s governments involved, I have no power over them, and we also need to see how the situation develops in Ukraine.”

“We have to sort out all the legal stuff,” Steiner said. ”We will work through it next week. I’m not going to go through it today, we made the decision yesterday with our team partners that this is what we’re going to do. I need to work on the rest next week.”

Mazepin took to social media on Friday shortly after Steiner’s remarks. “To my fans and followers - it’s a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done,” Mazapin said. “I’m choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my @HaasF1Team. My deepest thanks for your understanding and support.”

Also on Friday, F1 announced that it would not run the Russian Grand Prix.

