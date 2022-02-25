NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

President Biden has chosen his Supreme Court nominee, sources say

President Biden had pledged to announce his nominee by the end of the month, and the White House has said he’s still on track to do so.
The president promised to nominate a Black woman to the high court. (CNN, POOL, C-SPAN, AP IMAGES, SENATE TV, ABC, SUPERTALK MISSISSIPPI, SENATE JUDICIARY)
By NANCY CORDES | CBS News
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - President Biden has chosen a Supreme Court nominee, two sources familiar with the process told CBS News on Thursday night. Mr. Biden had pledged to announce his nominee by the end of the month, and the White House has said he’s still on track to do so.

It’s not yet clear who Mr. Biden has chosen, or when he will make the announcement. Earlier this week, sources confirmed to CBS News that the president had interviewed three possible nominees to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger. The sources did not say when or where the interviews took place.

Jackson is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Kruger sits on the California Supreme Court, and Childs is a federal district court judge based in Columbia, South Carolina.

During his presidential campaign, Mr. Biden vowed to select an African American woman to serve on the high court, arguing such a nomination is long overdue.

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Mr. Biden said last month. “And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue, in my view. I made that commitment during the campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment.”

Breyer announced his plan to retire last month after serving 28 years on the nation’s highest court.

Democrats hope to confirm the president’s pick swiftly in the Senate. If they succeed, this will be the first confirmation of a Biden Supreme Court nominee, and the fourth confirmed nominee in only four years. Three conservative-leaning justices were confirmed under former President Trump.

The president’s selection is not anticipated to upset the ideological balance of the court.

The White House has insisted the president will announce his pick by the end of the month, despite Russia’s aggressive posture toward and subsequent attack on Ukraine. On Friday, the president is scheduled to meet with NATO heads of state in the morning and has no other public events.

Fin Gomez, Ed O’Keefe and Melissa Quinn contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty
The international conflict between Ukraine and Russia could lead to higher prices at gas pumps...
Petroleum analyst says Ukraine conflict could cause gas prices to rise, Charlotte drivers react
West Charlotte High School Students and Dean of Students, Michele Magana have volunteered with...
West Charlotte HS students build attributes of responsibility while supporting homeless community with Block Love