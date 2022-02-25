Police: Salisbury officer bitten by pit bulls during drug raid; two arrested

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury Police officer suffered minor injuries after being bitten by a dog during the execution of a search warrant that ended in two arrests on drug charges.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the narcotics unit ended a multiple-month-long investigation by serving a search warrant at 1430 N. Main St.

During the search, two pit bulls attacked one of the officers and bit them multiple times, authorities said. Another officer shot one of the dogs, which stopped the attack, according to the SPD.

The officer who was bitten had minor injuries and was treated at Novant Hospital, law enforcement said. Rowan County Animal Control responded and took custody of all the dogs located in the home, including the one that was shot, according to authorities.

“The pit bull was transported for medical treatment and is expected to recover fully,” a news release stated.

During the search, police said they found:

135 grams of crack cocaine

139 grams of marijuana

64 suboxone strips

21.5 dosage units of amphetamine

43 dosage units of clonazepam

Three handguns, one of which had been reported stolen

According to Salisbury Police, 37-year-old Raynard Lamont Bookhart was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of a stolen firearm

Bookhart was placed in the Rowan County Detention under a $75,000 bond, authorities said.

Melvin Dewayne Brookhart was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver and possession of a Schedule II narcotic, police said.

Brookhart was placed in the Rowan County Detention center under a $5,000 bond.

