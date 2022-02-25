NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Salisbury officer bitten by pit bulls during drug raid; two arrested

Another officer shot one of the dogs, which stopped the attack.
Raynard Lamont Bookhart, left, and Melvin Dewayne Brookhart, right, were arrested during a drug...
Raynard Lamont Bookhart, left, and Melvin Dewayne Brookhart, right, were arrested during a drug raid in which an officer was bitten by a pit bull.(Source: Salisbury Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury Police officer suffered minor injuries after being bitten by a dog during the execution of a search warrant that ended in two arrests on drug charges.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the narcotics unit ended a multiple-month-long investigation by serving a search warrant at 1430 N. Main St.

During the search, two pit bulls attacked one of the officers and bit them multiple times, authorities said. Another officer shot one of the dogs, which stopped the attack, according to the SPD.

The officer who was bitten had minor injuries and was treated at Novant Hospital, law enforcement said. Rowan County Animal Control responded and took custody of all the dogs located in the home, including the one that was shot, according to authorities.

“The pit bull was transported for medical treatment and is expected to recover fully,” a news release stated.

During the search, police said they found:

  • 135 grams of crack cocaine
  • 139 grams of marijuana
  • 64 suboxone strips
  • 21.5 dosage units of amphetamine
  • 43 dosage units of clonazepam
  • Three handguns, one of which had been reported stolen

According to Salisbury Police, 37-year-old Raynard Lamont Bookhart was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of a stolen firearm

Bookhart was placed in the Rowan County Detention under a $75,000 bond, authorities said.

Melvin Dewayne Brookhart was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver and possession of a Schedule II narcotic, police said.

Brookhart was placed in the Rowan County Detention center under a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death
Miracle House of Hope Ministries was banned in S.C. in 2019.
S.C. officials warn residents of solicitation attempts from banned Charlotte, N.C.-based ministry

Latest News

Brodrick Demon Sullivan was arrested Feb. 23 for multiple charges related to drug trafficking.
Salisbury man receives $1.5 million bond in drug trafficking bust
Statesville police were sent to a home off the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 7:20 a.m....
Shooting investigation underway in Statesville
Charlotte FC will be at Bank of America Stadium next week for its first home game.
Charlotte FC set for debut game against D.C. United
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans