Man arrested after teen forced into car, sexually assaulted in Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a teen girl told police she was sexually assaulted after being forced into a stranger’s car in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte.

WBTV reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on this crime. The report says this happened in a Harris Teeter parking lot on Wyalong Drive in the Mintworth Commons area.

CMPD says on Feb. 24, officers responded to Novant’s Mint Hill hospital in reference to a sexual assault and kidnapping report.

She told officers that she was physically forced into a vehicle against her will. Police say the victim advised that while inside of the subject’s vehicle, she was sexually assaulted.

Lorenzo Esteban, 39, was later identified as the suspect and arrested. He was charged with second-degree sex offense and attempted second-degree sex offense.

Lorenzo Esteban had a brief court appearance Monday, was appointed a public defender and his next court dates of March 8 and March 15 were set.

Esteban had a brief court appearance Monday, was appointed a public defender and his next court dates of March 8 and March 15 were set.

