NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Petroleum analyst says Ukraine conflict could cause gas prices to rise, Charlotte drivers react

That price could be more dramatic if the situation between Russia and Ukraine escalates, potentially pushing the national average price of gas to over $4/gal.
By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The international conflict between Ukraine and Russia could lead to higher prices at gas pumps across the United States, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a company that operates apps and websites designed to find real-time fuel prices.

De Haan held a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon, discussing the impact the conflict could have on the oil industry and gas prices.

“The national average could rise five to 15 cents a gallon over the next one to two weeks,” explained De Haan.

He said prices could rise if Russia’s oil flow is disrupted during the conflict.

“Of course, as the situation continues to escalate, the primary risk in this situation is Russia’s oil flow. It is the second largest, borderline third largest oil producer globally,” said De Haan.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday, speaking about the Ukrainian conflict and how it could impact the United States. He said he was doing everything in his power to limit the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pumps.

“We’ve been coordinating with major oil producing and consuming countries toward our common interest to secure global energy supplies,” said Biden. “We are actively working with countries around the world to elevate collective release from the strategic petroleum reserves of major energy consuming countries.”

WBTV spoke to several drivers in Charlotte Thursday evening. They all said they had noticed the higher gas prices over the last several weeks.

Justin Hawkins, a south Charlotte resident, said he occasionally drives for Uber to make extra money.

“I do it part-time, extra hustle, great money.,” explained Hawkins.

He said the rise in gas prices has made him question his future as a rideshare driver.

“The way gas is going up at this rate, it’s almost unsustainable,” said Hawkins. “It makes me think my side hustle’s coming to an end or it’s coming to an abrupt stop, one or the other.”

Charlotte resident Kim Wells said she too dislikes the higher gas prices.

“I think the prices are astronomically high,” said Wells incredulously.

Not everyone was angry about the higher pump prices. Charlotte resident Gary Ritter said he thinks society can benefit from the higher gas prices.

“I’m all for it. Raise them up. The higher the better,” said Ritter. “I think ultimately it’s gonna be better for society. It hurts now, but I think the more the prices go up, the more people will think about (electric vehicles), the more they’ll think about public transportation.”

According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte this week was $3.43. GasBuddy’s data shows that that figure is 31 cents higher than the average price of a gallon of regular gas last month, and nearly a dollar higher than the average price of a gallon of regular gas this time last year.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

West Charlotte High School Students and Dean of Students, Michele Magana have volunteered with...
West Charlotte HS students build attributes of responsibility while supporting homeless community with Block Love
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
Dozens marched through Uptown Charlotte on Thursday, showing their support for Ukraine.
Locals react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, worry about families in homeland
Parents across the country know first-hand how the pandemic has been affecting their children’s...
Children’s mental health takes toll on parents’ work performance, new survey shows