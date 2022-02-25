Petroleum analyst says Ukraine conflict could cause gas prices to rise, Charlotte drivers react

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The international conflict between Ukraine and Russia could lead to higher prices at gas pumps across the United States, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a company that operates apps and websites designed to find real-time fuel prices.

De Haan held a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon, discussing the impact the conflict could have on the oil industry and gas prices.

“The national average could rise five to 15 cents a gallon over the next one to two weeks,” explained De Haan.

He said prices could rise if Russia’s oil flow is disrupted during the conflict.

“Of course, as the situation continues to escalate, the primary risk in this situation is Russia’s oil flow. It is the second largest, borderline third largest oil producer globally,” said De Haan.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday, speaking about the Ukrainian conflict and how it could impact the United States. He said he was doing everything in his power to limit the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pumps.

“We’ve been coordinating with major oil producing and consuming countries toward our common interest to secure global energy supplies,” said Biden. “We are actively working with countries around the world to elevate collective release from the strategic petroleum reserves of major energy consuming countries.”

WBTV spoke to several drivers in Charlotte Thursday evening. They all said they had noticed the higher gas prices over the last several weeks.

Justin Hawkins, a south Charlotte resident, said he occasionally drives for Uber to make extra money.

“I do it part-time, extra hustle, great money.,” explained Hawkins.

He said the rise in gas prices has made him question his future as a rideshare driver.

“The way gas is going up at this rate, it’s almost unsustainable,” said Hawkins. “It makes me think my side hustle’s coming to an end or it’s coming to an abrupt stop, one or the other.”

Charlotte resident Kim Wells said she too dislikes the higher gas prices.

“I think the prices are astronomically high,” said Wells incredulously.

Not everyone was angry about the higher pump prices. Charlotte resident Gary Ritter said he thinks society can benefit from the higher gas prices.

“I’m all for it. Raise them up. The higher the better,” said Ritter. “I think ultimately it’s gonna be better for society. It hurts now, but I think the more the prices go up, the more people will think about (electric vehicles), the more they’ll think about public transportation.”

According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte this week was $3.43. GasBuddy’s data shows that that figure is 31 cents higher than the average price of a gallon of regular gas last month, and nearly a dollar higher than the average price of a gallon of regular gas this time last year.

