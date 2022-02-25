Overnight fire destroys home, outbuilding in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a house in Concord.

The fire happened overnight on Green Drive Southwest. Concord Fire officials said they arrived within three minutes of the call to find the home and an outbuilding engulfed in flames.

Crews say it took more than two dozen firefighters to put out the fire.

No one was hurt, but fire crews said the home and outbuilding are a total loss.

There is no word yet on how that fire started.

