NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Overnight fire destroys home, outbuilding in Concord

Concord Fire officials said they arrived within three minutes of the call to find the home and an outbuilding engulfed in flames.
Concord Fire officials said they arrived within three minutes of the call to find the home and an outbuilding engulfed in flames.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a house in Concord.

The fire happened overnight on Green Drive Southwest. Concord Fire officials said they arrived within three minutes of the call to find the home and an outbuilding engulfed in flames.

Crews say it took more than two dozen firefighters to put out the fire.

No one was hurt, but fire crews said the home and outbuilding are a total loss.

There is no word yet on how that fire started.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Concord Fire officials said they arrived within three minutes of the call to find the home and...
Overnight fire destroys home, outbuilding in Concord
Ukraine conflict triggers higher gas prices
Ukraine conflict triggers higher gas prices
A gas station in Fort Mill, S.C. was advertising gas as $3.59 a gallon early Friday morning.
Petroleum analyst says Ukraine conflict could cause gas prices to rise, Charlotte drivers react
West Charlotte High School Students and Dean of Students, Michele Magana have volunteered with...
West Charlotte HS students build attributes of responsibility while supporting homeless community with Block Love