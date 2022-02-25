NC DHHS Flu
Locals react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, worry about families in homeland

Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, demonstrators held signs and sang the Ukrainian National Anthem - calling on peace between their native country and Russia.
As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continued into the second day, many Charlotteans with ties to Ukraine made their voices heard at Romare Bearden Park.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continued into the second day, many Charlotteans with ties to Ukraine made their voices heard at Romare Bearden Park.

Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, demonstrators held signs and sang the Ukrainian National Anthem - calling on peace between their native country and Russia.

“Why one very ambitious person can ruin everybody’s life. We are here very worried about my family,” said one demonstrator.

The rally started at the park and ended at the government center in uptown Charlotte. The dozens of people marched through the streets, chanting, “Stop the war.”

As the evening went on, there was also the realization of the dangers their families could face.

“Our friends and relatives can be killed at any moment. We tried to connect with them every hour if phone has connection. Now they able to sleep today in a basement,” one person said.

They also called on the United States to help provide relief and stop Russia.

“We need your help Biden. Help Ukraine please,” a demonstrator shouted.

