NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte FC set for debut game against D.C. United

For fans, the moment is finally here and there are admittedly a few nerves because this is a new team, formed in the middle of a pandemic.
For fans, the moment is finally here and there are admittedly a few nerves because this is a new team, formed in the middle of a pandemic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two years in the making, and now Charlotte FC is a little more than 24 hours away from making its Major League Soccer debut.

The team is currently in the nation’s capital as players prepare to take on D.C. United.

For fans, the moment is finally here and there are admittedly a few nerves because this is a new team, formed in the middle of a pandemic.

However, fans said they have high hopes going into this weekend’s game in Washington D.C.

The team has been playing some pre-season games along the East Coast over the past few weeks

According to David Gusler, president of Mint City Collective, which is Charlotte FC’s supporters’ group, they have about 300+ people going to D.C. for the game on Saturday.

Some left Thursday night, some are leaving Friday night, but the bulk of people will be making the drive or flying on Saturday.

“This weekend kind of feels surreal that we’re right here finally having kickoff and the next week we’re back here in Charlotte,” Gusler said. So, lots of excitement, a little bit of angst and anxiety, really looking forward to the next seven to 10 days because it means that soccer is here in Charlotte and the Carolinas. So, really looking forward to it.”

While many Mint City Collective members will be in D.C. there are still many places locally where fans can cheer on the team at home.

Then, the team will have its first-ever home game at Bank of America Stadium next week against the L.A. Galaxy.

For fans, the moment is finally here and there are admittedly a few nerves because this is a new team, formed in the middle of a pandemic.

On Mint Street there’s are giant LED screen welcoming fans, and that’s not all.

When they walk into Bank of America Stadium next week, they’ll notice two huge 360-degree LED video boards. The $50 million renovations also include new field-level seating accommodating 150 during soccer games.

The team is hoping to set a record with ticket sales. At last check, they sold 65,000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death
Miracle House of Hope Ministries was banned in S.C. in 2019.
S.C. officials warn residents of solicitation attempts from banned Charlotte, N.C.-based ministry

Latest News

The Haas F1 car came out in plain white for the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.
Russian Ukraine invasion reverberates in Kannapolis with Haas F1 Team
Charlotte FC will be at Bank of America Stadium next week for its first home game.
Charlotte FC set for debut against D.C. United
Charlotte FC debut against D.C. United
Charlotte FC debut against D.C. United
Lee and strong second half lead Davidson past Duquesne 74-50