Charlotte FC set for debut game against D.C. United

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two years in the making, and now Charlotte FC is a little more than 24 hours away from making its Major League Soccer debut.

The team is currently in the nation’s capital as players prepare to take on D.C. United.

Full steam ahead 😤 pic.twitter.com/X9aEpG1BcS — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 24, 2022

For fans, the moment is finally here and there are admittedly a few nerves because this is a new team, formed in the middle of a pandemic.

However, fans said they have high hopes going into this weekend’s game in Washington D.C.

The team has been playing some pre-season games along the East Coast over the past few weeks

According to David Gusler, president of Mint City Collective, which is Charlotte FC’s supporters’ group, they have about 300+ people going to D.C. for the game on Saturday.

Some left Thursday night, some are leaving Friday night, but the bulk of people will be making the drive or flying on Saturday.

“This weekend kind of feels surreal that we’re right here finally having kickoff and the next week we’re back here in Charlotte,” Gusler said. So, lots of excitement, a little bit of angst and anxiety, really looking forward to the next seven to 10 days because it means that soccer is here in Charlotte and the Carolinas. So, really looking forward to it.”

While many Mint City Collective members will be in D.C. there are still many places locally where fans can cheer on the team at home.

Then, the team will have its first-ever home game at Bank of America Stadium next week against the L.A. Galaxy.

Unveiling the Inaugural Match Patch 🤩 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 25, 2022

On Mint Street there’s are giant LED screen welcoming fans, and that’s not all.

When they walk into Bank of America Stadium next week, they’ll notice two huge 360-degree LED video boards. The $50 million renovations also include new field-level seating accommodating 150 during soccer games.

The team is hoping to set a record with ticket sales. At last check, they sold 65,000.

