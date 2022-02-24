NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

You’ll still need your umbrella at times this week

Scattered rain and cooler temperatures develop for Thursday, with isolated rain for Friday and Saturday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and cooler temperatures develop for Thursday, with isolated rain for Friday and Saturday. Another round of scattered rain develops for Sunday, with drier weather next week.

  • Cooler temperatures with scattered rain on Thursday.
  • Milder for Friday, with spotty rain at times.
  • More rain possible late Saturday into Sunday, with cool temperatures.

Spotty rain is possible overnight into early Thursday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Thursday morning temperatures will start off in the lower 50s for the piedmont, with mid-40s in the mountains. Temperatures may struggle to warm up much on Thursday, with highs in the 50s to the north, and 60s to the south of Charlotte.

7 Day Precipitation Chances
7 Day Precipitation Chances(WBTV)

Isolated rain showers are possible for Friday, with temperatures warming into the 70s for the piedmont, and 50s for the mountains, along with breezy conditions.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend, with highs in the 50s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains. Isolated rain is possible for late Saturday, with more scattered rain possible for Sunday. The NC mountains will likely see snow mix in with rain for Saturday night into Sunday morning, yet the piedmont should stay as all rain.

Dry weather and more sunshine return for next week, with temperatures on a gradual warming trend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep your umbrella and rain jacket with you before you head outside.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
Police in Concord said a suspect in a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody after a Tuesday...
Police take suspect in Charlotte shooting into custody following search in Concord
Suspects and stolen Acura
Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte

Latest News

You’ll still need your umbrella at times this week
After wet start to morning, warm weather tonight with more chances of rain Thursday
After wet start to morning, warm weather tonight with more chances of rain Thursday
WBTV Rainfall Totals Wednesday
After wet start to morning, warm weather tonight with more chances of rain Thursday
First Alert Wednesday forecast
First Alert: Rainy start to Wednesday before showers taper down this afternoon