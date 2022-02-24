You’ll still need your umbrella at times this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and cooler temperatures develop for Thursday, with isolated rain for Friday and Saturday. Another round of scattered rain develops for Sunday, with drier weather next week.

Cooler temperatures with scattered rain on Thursday.

Milder for Friday, with spotty rain at times.

More rain possible late Saturday into Sunday, with cool temperatures.

Spotty rain is possible overnight into early Thursday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Thursday morning temperatures will start off in the lower 50s for the piedmont, with mid-40s in the mountains. Temperatures may struggle to warm up much on Thursday, with highs in the 50s to the north, and 60s to the south of Charlotte.

7 Day Precipitation Chances (WBTV)

Isolated rain showers are possible for Friday, with temperatures warming into the 70s for the piedmont, and 50s for the mountains, along with breezy conditions.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend, with highs in the 50s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains. Isolated rain is possible for late Saturday, with more scattered rain possible for Sunday. The NC mountains will likely see snow mix in with rain for Saturday night into Sunday morning, yet the piedmont should stay as all rain.

Dry weather and more sunshine return for next week, with temperatures on a gradual warming trend.

Keep your umbrella and rain jacket with you before you head outside.

