Shooting investigation underway in Gaston County

The shooting took place near Dallas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police are investigating a shooting in Dallas that left one person injured Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Limerick Drive near Dallas in reference to a shooting. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound and identified a person of interest.

The person shot was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery on non-life-threatening injuries.

Gaston County Police Detectives are currently reviewing this case with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective R. L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

