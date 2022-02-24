NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Sheriff makes arrest in drug trafficking case

A Rowan County resident has been arrested in a local, state and federal drug investigation.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mario Andre Partee, 33, after a month-long narcotics investigation into trafficking methamphetamines.(Source: Rowan County Detention Center)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mario Andre Partee, 33, after a month-long narcotics investigation into trafficking methamphetamines.

Investigators say this was a joint operation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), and the Salisbury Police Department.

The culmination of the investigation led to a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Partee was a passenger. Deputies say Partee had two grams of suspected cocaine, two grams of suspected fentanyl, and two hundred and thirty-one grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, which had a street value in excess of $20,000.

Partee was charged with:

- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transport (Level two)

- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession (Level two)

- PWISD Schedule 2 – Cocaine

- PWISD Schedule 2 – Fentanyl

- PWISD Schedule 2 – Methamphetamine

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Partee is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history including convictions of:

- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill (F)

- PWISD Cocaine (F)

- Conspire to Sell and Deliver Schedule 2 (F)

- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (F)

- Simple Assault (M)

- Assault of a Female (M)

Partee also had two outstanding orders for arrest for assault on a female and resist, obstruct, delay a law enforcement officer, as well as an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

Partee was brought before a Rowan County Magistrate where he received a $500,000.00 secured bond for his trafficking charges, as well as an additional $8,000.00 for his outstanding charges.

