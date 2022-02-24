Records: Former CMS ROTC instructor arrested on sexual battery, indecent liberties charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former ROTC instructor within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) district has been charged for sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child, arrest records show.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office online arrest database shows that Drayton Lamonte Gilyard was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

CMS confirms that Gilyard was hired on July 8, 2019 and suspended on Jan. 19, 2022. Officials say Gilyard submitted his resignation on Feb. 18, 2022.

According to a CMS Faculty and Staff website, Gilyard formerly worked at Hopewell High School in Huntersville.

WBTV reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

CMPD says due to the sensitive nature of this case, the department cannot provide any additional details at this time.

