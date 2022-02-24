NC DHHS Flu
Records: Former CMS ROTC instructor arrested on sexual battery, indecent liberties charges

School district officials say the former educator submitted his resignation on Feb. 18, 2022.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office online arrest database shows that Drayton Lamonte...
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office online arrest database shows that Drayton Lamonte Gilyard was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former ROTC instructor within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) district has been charged for sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child, arrest records show.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office online arrest database shows that Drayton Lamonte Gilyard was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

CMS confirms that Gilyard was hired on July 8, 2019 and suspended on Jan. 19, 2022. Officials say Gilyard submitted his resignation on Feb. 18, 2022.

According to a CMS Faculty and Staff website, Gilyard formerly worked at Hopewell High School in Huntersville.

WBTV reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

CMPD says due to the sensitive nature of this case, the department cannot provide any additional details at this time.

