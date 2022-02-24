NC DHHS Flu
RAMS Kitchen’s new food truck provides delicious, healthy and affordable meals in Gastonia

By Andrew Barnett
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (QC Life) - A few months ago we told you about a new restaurant in Gastonia that opened inside of a church.

RAMS stands for Really Amazing Meals with Soul. It’s inside Third Street Presbyterian Church in the Highland Community, which is a food desert in Gastonia.

Now RAMS Kitchen is hitting the road in a brand new food truck!

The goal is to provide delicious meals that are both healthy and affordable to more people across other communities.

Sometimes you can expect to see include turkey burgers, sweet potato fries, salmon burgers and kitchen clubs.

The hope is to roll out a fleet of food trailers in the future. You can catch the food trailer at a different location every Friday for locations and times, check them out on Facebook.

”One food desert at a time - then hopefully - Gaston County will have no food desserts because of RAMS Kitchen,” RAMS Kitchen Enterprise Manager Brandy Meeks said.

For now, you can catch the food trailer at a different location every Friday.

