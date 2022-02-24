NC DHHS Flu
Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in double homicide, shootout with officers in Rock Hill

Neely had a previous schizophrenia diagnosis and admitted he was not taking his medication and was hearing voices at the time of the killings.
Jimar Neely was the man accused in the 2019 double homicide. On Thursday, Neely was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a 2019 shooting that left two men dead and led to a shootout with police officers in York County.

Jimar Neely was the man accused in the 2019 double homicide. On Thursday, Neely was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Neely had a previous schizophrenia diagnosis and admitted he was not taking his medication and was hearing voices at the time of the killings.

The deadly shooting took place in June 2019 when the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Rivercrest Road in Rock Hill and found two men.

When deputies arrived, they found 50-year-old Robin Thompson dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a car. Another victim, Timothy Barber, 55, was also located at the address and had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While investigating, deputies received a call about a burglary at a home with shots fired on Red River Road in Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses said a black Dodge Charger was seen leaving the area.

On the way to Red River Road, deputies spotted the Dodge Charger and tried to stop the vehicle. Officials say the driver, later identified as Neely, exchanged gunfire with deputies.

Neely reportedly then stopped at an intersection and ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended. No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

In court Thursday, a forensic psychologist went through Neely’s multiple mental health examinations - telling the court Neely did not know right from wrong at the time of the killings and was acting on the commands of voices he was hearing.

Neely will now be turned over to the department of mental health for treatment

