Lee and strong second half lead Davidson past Duquesne 74-50

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

PITTSBURGH, P.A. – Hyunjung Lee scored a game-high 27 points and Davidson used a strong second half to pull away from Duquesne, 74-50, Wednesday evening inside the UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Continuing its best start under head coach Bob McKillop, the Wildcats move to 23-4 overall and remain alone atop the A-10 standings at 13-2.

Lee, the reigning conference player of the week, finished 10-of-17 from the floor, including six of Davidson’s 11 3-pointers.

Sam Mennenga and Grant Huffman also scored in double figures with 12 points each for the Wildcats, who shot 52.7 percent overall, while holding the Dukes to just 23.1 percent after intermission.

After six ties and three lead changes in the early goings, Davidson grabbed a little separation midway through the opening 20 minutes before taking a 36-33 lead into the half.

The Wildcats, who drilled 10 first-half 3-pointers in Saturday’s win over Saint Louis, hit seven in the period tonight, including five straight to start the contest.

Davidson opened the second on a 9-2 spurt capped by back-to-back triples from Lee to push the margin to double digits. The ‘Cats used another streak later in the half to put the game out of reach as they outscored the Dukes 38-17 in the frame.

Kevin Easley paced Duquesne with 16 points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Davidson returns to Belk Arena for two straight to conclude its home slate beginning with a 2:30 p.m. tip Saturday against Fordham.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.