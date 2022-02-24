“It’s hard to understand when people are trying to kill”: Ukrainian family in Charlotte speaks about conflict between Russia and Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rekut family of south Charlotte has made America its new home, but the family hails from Ukraine. The family flies both an American flag and a Ukrainian flag outside of its house. The loved ones have closely watched news reports as conflict between Russia and Ukraine has developed thousands of miles across the world.

Myla Rekut said she and her husband are Ukrainians who grew up in what was formerly the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in pursuit of opportunity. She said she and her husband still have several family members who live in Ukraine.

“Our parents are still there, sisters, cousins, everybody’s still there. It’s just us who moved here,” explained Rekut.

In an interview with WBTV Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian wife and mother explained that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was making her family very uneasy.

“Nobody knows what will happen. We are very concerned and worry about little kids. It’s hard to understand when people are trying to kill other people,” said Rekut.

She said that during times of previous Ukrainian conflict, the family had purchased supplies from Army surplus stores in Charlotte and mailed them to people overseas who were fighting for Ukrainian independence.

“That’s our way, how we help them. We help them by supporting them, by our words, by something we can do for Ukraine,” said Rekut.

Volodymyr Cihovsky, a Ukrainian living in Mooresville, said he has thought about returning to Ukraine to fight if a full-scale invasion happens.

“This is just (a) feeling. It’s very difficult to explain,” said Cihovsky.

Peter Rekut, Myla Rekut’s husband, said he too has thought about returning to Ukraine to fight the Russians. He said he’d be fighting for family.

“I’m sure every man, every single man in the world protect family,” said Peter Rekut.

Myla Rekut said she supports the sanctions that have been brought against Russia and that her hope was that an invasion would not happen.

“I’m hoping other countries will be more active and proactive and do something,” she explained.

Rekut exchanged text messages with WBTV shortly after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a military operation Wednesday night. The Ukrainian mother said she was praying and crying.

“My heart is broken,” wrote Rekut via text.

