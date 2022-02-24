HGTV names Concord one of America’s Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Downtown Concord: Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV network chose Concord, NC for its lively historic district with small-town charm, vibrant art scene, and unique boutiques and restaurants. Concord is the only city in North Carolina to make the list.

“As a community we pour so much love into our downtown and take great pride in preserving our history while continuously offering residents and visitors new experiences,” said Johnson Bray, City of Concord Downtown Development Manager. “We have the best variety of uniquely local dining, shopping and entertainment, and it is a great affirmation to have others recognize our downtown and the small businesses that help make it so special.”

In selecting the list of America’s most charming downtowns, HGTV looked for “vibrant towns where charm and style welcome you in and implore you to take a stroll and find out more about what makes each one tick.” Downtown Concord boasts more than 40 locally-owned and operated shops and restaurants and a dozen murals, including a special tribute mural to hometown, Grammy-nominated, and internationally recognized folk-rock band, The Avett Brothers. Concord’s charming downtown is also home to the Cabarrus Arts Council, set in the beautifully renovated 1876 historic courthouse, where fine art fills four galleries on the first floor and on the second floor the 227-seat Davis Theater offers guests intimate musical experiences.

Concord’s recognition as one of America’s most charming downtowns is also a testament to the great work of the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau to showcase the diverse places to explore and expansive offerings for tourists across the fast-growing city and throughout Cabarrus County.

“As the area’s official destination marketing organization, we take great pride in pitching and sharing the stories of Cabarrus County,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO. “There are so many wonderful reasons to explore our community and we look forward to showcasing them all as we continue our efforts to inspire visitors and encourage travel to Concord and Cabarrus County.”

To explore Downtown Concord and learn more about the growth and development underway, including a new streetscape project coming later this Spring, visit concorddowntown.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.