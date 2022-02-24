Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would have made masks optional in all schools statewide.

Last week, Senate Bill 173 was sent to Gov. Cooper’s desk after the North Carolina Senate approved a bill to make masks optional in K-12 schools and early childhood programs on state property.

Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of public health officials in the future”.

“I have encouraged local boards to lift mask mandates and they are doing it across the state with the advice of health officials who see that COVID metrics are declining and vaccinations are increasing. The bipartisan law the legislature passed and I signed last year allows local boards to make these decisions for their own communities and that is still the right course. Passing laws for political purposes that encourage people to pick and choose which health rules they want to follow is dangerous and could tie the hands of public health officials in the future,” Gov. Cooper said.

Lawmakers said this would have given parents control over the decision to mask their children.

“Our youngest students are suffering under these mask mandates. Put yourself in their shoes and imagine how difficult your first few years of school would be if you had to wear a mask,” Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), who serves as the chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, said. “Giving parents the ability to choose whether their child wears a mask balances the specific needs of a family. It’s past time to give our students a lifeline and let them get back to learning freely.”

Currently, school boards have to vote on their masking policies every 30 days, a requirement that would have been repealed in this bill.

Lawmakers say the bill would not supersede any federal requirements for masking on school buses.

Gov. Cooper is already recommending local governments and school districts to end mask mandates as the fight continues against COVID-19 in the state.

The governor ended North Carolina’s statewide mask mandate in Spring 2021 and says he has relied on local school districts, local governments and local public health officials to make good decisions.

Gov. Cooper says he recognizes that the Omicron variant is more contagious, yet generally causes less severe illness, particularly to people who are vaccinated and boosted.

The governor says now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to protect themselves.

As a result of all of these factors, Gov. Cooper is encouraging schools and local governments to end their mask mandates. NCDHHS says as of March 7, low-risk settings, including schools, are encouraged to make masks voluntary at the discretion of local authorities.

The governor’s comments are coming after Mecklenburg County leaders voted Wednesday night to remove the county-wide mask mandate.

Many local school districts have already made masks optional.

