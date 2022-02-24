NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Cooper, Mayor Lyles to visit electric vehicle charging station in Charlotte

Cooper will join Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles at The Ritz at Washington Heights, located at 1201 Beatties Ford Road, for a 1:30 p.m. news conference.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will make a stop in the Queen City on Thursday.

According to the governor’s office, Cooper will join Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles at The Ritz at Washington Heights, located at 1201 Beatties Ford Road, for a 1:30 p.m. news conference.

The governor is expected to highlight PoleVolt, a public-private partnership that uses existing streetlights to provide curbside charging for drivers of electric vehicles who do not have access to dedicated off-street parking, a news release stated.

Also expected to attend are Dr. Roby Keynton, the dean of UNC Charlotte’sLee College of Engineering; Stephen De May, state president of Duke Energy; and Ron Ross of the Historic West End Green District.

