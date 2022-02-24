Former sheriff’s deputy continues to serve community through coffee lounge
Latte de Coffee Lounge is open Monday-Friday, and the baked goods are made fresh daily.
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A former sheriff’s deputy planned to take things easy when she retired, but that didn’t last very long.
Jerri Ross is still serving her community - just in a different way.
QC@3 went to Fallston in Gaston County to check out Latte de Coffee Lounge and find out how this small-town barista is making a big impact.
