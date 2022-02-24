NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Food Lion Feeds makes $125,000 donation to Rowan County’s nonprofit Partners In Learning

Funds to go towards ‘observation kitchen’ in new center
PIL Director Norma Honeycutt, Food Lion President Meg Ham, and Amy Vestal, PIL Development...
PIL Director Norma Honeycutt, Food Lion President Meg Ham, and Amy Vestal, PIL Development Director, look over renderings of the new facility.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) -A nonprofit childcare facility that serves hundreds of families in the area got a nice boost to its fundraising efforts on Thursday. Representatives from Food Lion roared into Partners In Learning in Salisbury to meet the kids, hand out oranges, and to present a check for $125,000.

More than 360 children are on a waiting list to be part of Partners In Learning in Salisbury. The childcare organization welcomes all children, including low income and special needs. The demand is so great that the organization needs to expand, the sooner the better, so a check for $125,000 from Food Lion is more than welcome.

The money will be used to build a teaching kitchen to show children and parents the importance of nutrition.

“Those funds will go to help us design a kitchen with an observation window so that everyday children and families can watch as our cooks prepare the food,” said Norma Honeycutt, Partners In Learning Director. “Nutrition affect brain development and we all know that from a child is born until they are three years old, 85% of their brain is developed, by the time they’re 5, 90% of their brain is developed.”

Food Lion was one of the first corporate sponsors of Partners when it was found in 1996, at that time putting in the playground equipment. President Meg Ham says it’s about neighbor helping neighbor.

“These are our neighbors and for us, to be able to come out here and make this donation, but to be part of the celebration and be a part of really understanding how we are going to nourish not only children, but their families as well, it’s an incredible honor,” Ham said. “Inside Rowan County, 14.4% of people in Rowan County struggle with food insecurity and we can do something about that and this and the kitchen and the teaching and the cultivating of good nutrition and good habits can help for generations,” Ham said.

Among other things, the new facility will have space for more classrooms and allow space for a staff psychologist to practice therapy techniques for children with autism, saving travel times for parents.

“This is just going to take it that next step,” Honeycutt added.

Partners In Learning hopes to break ground on the new location in June and have the center up and running in 18 months. Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report says this happened in a Harris Teeter parking lot on Wyalong Drive in the Mintworth...
Police report: Teen forced into stranger’s car, sexually assaulted in Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte
Miracle House of Hope Ministries was banned in S.C. in 2019.
S.C. officials warn residents of solicitation attempts from banned Charlotte, N.C.-based ministry
Brodrick Demon Sullivan was arrested Feb. 23 for multiple charges related to drug trafficking.
Salisbury man receives $1.5 million bond in drug trafficking bust
A teen is in custody after his grandfather was found murdered in north west Charlotte,...
18-year-old accused of killing his grandfather in northwest Charlotte
Governor Cooper vetoed the bill, saying it would be “dangerous and could tie the hands of...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have made masks optional in all schools in N.C.

Latest News

This goes into effect at midnight on Feb. 26.
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate
There were four teens in the stolen car, including one 15-year-old boy, one 15-year-old girl,...
Four teens arrested in Fla. days after gunpoint carjacking of 83-year-old woman in Hickory
The report says this happened in a Harris Teeter parking lot on Wyalong Drive in the Mintworth...
Police report: Teen forced into stranger’s car, sexually assaulted in Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte
The U.S. Department of Justice says a North Carolina police officer is accused by federal...
Feds: N. Carolina police officer sold cocaine while on duty
Charlotte’s Major League Soccer franchise will begin its inaugural season against D.C. United.
Charlotte FC set to begin its inaugural season Saturday