First Alert: Fog, rain hamper Thursday morning commute

By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog is the biggest issue facing drivers in the Piedmont this morning, while rain covers the mountains and northern foothills.

  • Wide range in temperatures today
  • Big warm-up and breezy on Friday
  • Rain and chilly temps to return over the weekend

The fog will eventually lift, but clouds will likely hold tough for most of the day. Temperatures will struggle to warm up much today for neighborhoods north of Charlotte.

Afternoon readings will range from the chilly lower 50s in the mountains and the Interstate 40 corridor to near 60 degrees in Charlotte to the upper 60s in South Carolina and the Pee Dee River Valley.

Mostly cloudy and damp tonight; there may be a stray shower and patches of fog around with lows in the 40s.

Friday will bring some early showers to the mountains and perhaps a stray shower across the Piedmont, but the bigger story will be the big warm-up. Friday afternoon will be breezy and unseasonably warm with readings in the middle 70s, but a little cooler north/west.

Chilly temperatures return for the weekend, with highs in the 50s. Clouds will dominate, but there is a risk for a few spotty showers late Saturday and Saturday night. Rain will likely become more widespread late Saturday night and linger through the bulk of Sunday.

Dry weather and more sunshine return for next week, with temperatures on a gradual warming trend.

Stay safe and have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

