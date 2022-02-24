First Alert: Area of fog and scattered showers today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We kicked off this Thursday morning with dense fog and scattered showers. The balance of the day will be cloudy with the chance for more scattered showers and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rest of today: Cloudy with a chance for scattered showers

Friday: More clouds than sunshine, breezy and warmer

First Alert Weekend: Rain Saturday night into Sunday, cooler

Rain chances over the next 12 hours (First Alert Weather)

With the stalled front still in place across the Carolinas, we’ll keep the chance for some isolated showers and patchy fog in the forecast for tonight. Tonight’s lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the lower 50s in the piedmont.

We are still on track to get some warmer weather on Friday but how warm the temperatures climb will depend on how much cloud cover we see during the day. Plan on a slight chance for some stray showers for Friday otherwise partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

We’ll see another disturbance moving our way for the weekend, bringing more chances for rain and cooler temperatures. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. However, we do have a First Alert in place for rain Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will only be the 50s and hover in the lower to mid-50s on Sunday with the clouds and scattered showers.

Once this system moves out high pressure will build to our west finally giving us a chance to dry out and see some sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will warm back into the low to mid-60s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

