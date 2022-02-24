NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death

She was charged with homicide by child abuse in her baby’s 2021 death.
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.
Joyce Stover was charged with homicide by child abuse.(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By Morgan Newell and Brandy Beard
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina woman was denied bond today in a court appearance related to the overdose death of an 11-month baby.

Joyce Stover appeared in court on a charge of homicide by child abuse.

Judge Brian Gibbons called Stover a “danger to the community and to herself.”

The case dates back to November 2021 when Chester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Elizabeth Drive in reference to an unresponsive baby.

[RELATED: Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County]

A lethal amount of fentanyl was determined as the cause of death.

The baby’s grandmother, 55-year-old Sharon Elaine Jordan, was caring for the child at the time. The baby’s mother, 33-year-old Joyce Renee Stover, was visiting.

Stover was not allowed to be left alone with them but Jordan temporarily left the home. When she came back, she found Stover asleep and the baby on the kitchen floor unsupervised.

They were placed in a crib and shortly thereafter found unresponsive.

Investigators found bottles of NARCAN in the baby’s crib.

Both women were arrested and Jordan was charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She was given a $20,000 bond.

At the time of the arrests, Stover was denied bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Lancaster City Council, the interim police chief and a...
Lancaster, S.C. interim police chief, long-serving city council member announce resignations
Authorities have named Arthur Lee Givens V as a person of interest in a homicide investigation...
Charlotte man named person of interest in Mooresville homicide investigation

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina COVID positivity rate drops almost 30 percent from last month
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Fewer than 550 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina
Miracle House of Hope Ministries was banned in S.C. in 2019.
S.C. officials warn residents of solicitation attempts from banned Charlotte, N.C.-based ministry
Kendrick Chazz Prather was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles.
Bond set at $100K for Lincolnton man accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles