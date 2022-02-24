NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data.

Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000.

Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last November, right before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also falling. The Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently about 53,000 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals – about a third of the number of patients hospitalized in January.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Lancaster City Council, the interim police chief and a...
Lancaster, S.C. interim police chief, long-serving city council member announce resignations
Authorities have named Arthur Lee Givens V as a person of interest in a homicide investigation...
Charlotte man named person of interest in Mooresville homicide investigation

Latest News

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mario Andre Partee, 33, after a month-long narcotics...
Rowan Sheriff makes arrest in drug trafficking case
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Ukraine loses Chernobyl site in Russia attack; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war
Lawmakers from North Carolina are condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
‘An attack on a free people’: N.C. lawmakers condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine