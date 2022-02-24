Charlotte FC set to begin its inaugural season Saturday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Queen City’s newest professional sports franchise is set to officially kick off this weekend when Charlotte FC takes the field against D.C. United in Washington on Saturday evening.

Headlining the club’s inaugural roster is former English Premier League (EPL) champion Christian Fuchs and Polish striker Karol Swiderski. Also in the fold for Charlotte FC is Charlotte native and Charlotte Soccer Academy alum Jaylin Lindsey.

The club participated in several friendlies in the past month, and just completed preseason play on Feb. 19. CFC failed to win any of its three official preseason matches, but is continuing to gel as a team.

“It was a good preseason,” defender Guzmán Corujo told Charlotte FC’s website. “We knew going in it was going to be a difficult job, we barely had a month to get to know each other and prepare tactically. But I think we had a solid preseason, we improved with every game, improved in training, and we’re going to fight for that goal of [making the] playoffs.”

As for this weekend’s match against D.C., Corujo and his teammates are doing what is necessary to go out and be competitive.

“We are preparing in every aspect, we have the whole week to get ready and that is what we have been doing daily,” the Uruguayan center back said. “I think we will show up and compete, as we try to start the season the best way possible, which is getting the win.”

Major League Soccer’s newest club was originally slated to begin play in 2021, but was forced to delay its debut season due to the ongoing pandemic.

With the team’s first game finally here, though, excitement is building around town.

Saturday’s contest won’t be played in Charlotte, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see their new team in action.

Charlotte FC is scheduled to take on the LA Galaxy on March 5 in what will be the club’s first-ever home match. It is expected to be the highest-attended game in MLS history.

You can buy tickets on the team’s website and be a part of history in the Queen City.

