CATS drivers ‘fearful,’ pushing for changes as community provides sense of safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera was murdered. In that time, other drivers say they remain “fearful.”

Waiting for a CATS bus is not the norm for Willis Draughn Jr.

But instead Wednesday, he waited.

There was a bigger cause. One that is about the safety of those who drive the city of Charlotte.

“I really wanted to take a ride today, have my presence on the bus with one of the drivers,” he said.

Draughn Jr. is a concerned resident of Charlotte.

He says drivers have told him they’re fearful to do their jobs. So, he offered to hop on a route to provide a sense of security and safety for a driver.

“I spoke to drivers, operators over the last week for hours. I mean 50-100 drivers. Each one had the same concerning issue. I asked after the interviews and the call of action to get more safety, has anything changed? The same driver says the same thing, there is no change,” Draughn Jr. said.

In recent days, employees have rallied with a call for action immediately after Rivera’s Feb. 12 murder.

CATS responded with a statement that read,” We’re continuing close conversations with operators and their certified labor union regarding their concerns. The safety of our employees and riders continues to be CATS’ main priority.”

The hope is that this leads to change on the bus.

This week, Draughn Jr. helped start a Change.org petition in hopes to draw more attention to the safety and security concerns.

“These routes they’re dealing with, dealing with the homeless, a passenger staying on the bus too long, the disrespect, the BB gun shot at windows, the assaults,” he said.

The hope is the road ahead is one where safety is felt by everyone.

“It’s amazing to think our operators go through much as they do. I wouldn’t even think of that,” Draughn Jr. added.

The bus operators also plan to make their voices heard at next Monday’s city council meeting.

