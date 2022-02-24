NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Car crashes into church, through the sanctuary, stops at altar

Pastor Mooney says the SUV plowed through the section where people sit on Wednesday nights
By Frances Weller and WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A car crashed into a church Wednesday evening after another vehicle ran into the back of it, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Supply.

Rev. Jessie Mooney, Jr., the pastor at Mt. Pisgah says it was a godsend no one was sitting in the church at the time of the crash.

“We’re very fortunate that the people who were supposed to be sitting right where the car came through weren’t there yet,” Rev. Mooney says. “We have prayer service every Wednesday night. If people had been there it would have been really bad.”

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Prayer service was set to begin at 7 p.m.

Pastor Mooney says the SUV plowed through the section where people sit on Wednesday nights.

“It came right through the double doors. It ended up all the way to the altar,” Rev. Mooney said.

The highway patrol said a car was trying to make a left-hand turn and hit the car that ended up in the church. The car that was hit went off the road and ended up in the church located at 494 Mt Pisgah Rd. There was one person in each vehicle and both had minor injuries.

The trooper said the driver that caused the crash was cited for failure to yield.

Rev. Mooney says members of the congregation met in another room after the crash to discuss what they would do for services Sunday. Meanwhile, he says they are counting their blessings.

“Had people been sitting in that section of the church, they would have been seriously injured or worse.”

Rev. Jessie Mooney and his wife were preparing for Wednesday night prayer service at the time...
Rev. Jessie Mooney and his wife were preparing for Wednesday night prayer service at the time of the crash. They were not injured(wect)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Lancaster City Council, the interim police chief and a...
Lancaster, S.C. interim police chief, long-serving city council member announce resignations
Authorities have named Arthur Lee Givens V as a person of interest in a homicide investigation...
Charlotte man named person of interest in Mooresville homicide investigation

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper, Mayor Lyles to visit electric vehicle charging station in Charlotte
Dr. Miranda Orr, a Research Health scientist with Salisbury VA Health Care System and assistant...
A Grandmother’s passing puts research scientist on path to cure Alzheimer’s
The city of Concord is being recognized by HGTV.
HGTV names Concord one of America’s Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns
Charlotte City Council members are working on a plan that could make camping on city property a...
Charlotte may reinstate criminal penalties under camping ban
Charlotte leaders to consider camping ban on city property
Charlotte leaders to consider camping ban on city property