Car crashes into church, through the sanctuary, stops at altar

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A car crashed into a church Wednesday evening after another vehicle ran into the back of it, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Supply.

Rev. Jessie Mooney, Jr., the pastor at Mt. Pisgah says it was a godsend no one was sitting in the church at the time of the crash.

“We’re very fortunate that the people who were supposed to be sitting right where the car came through weren’t there yet,” Rev. Mooney says. “We have prayer service every Wednesday night. If people had been there it would have been really bad.”

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Prayer service was set to begin at 7 p.m.

Pastor Mooney says the SUV plowed through the section where people sit on Wednesday nights.

“It came right through the double doors. It ended up all the way to the altar,” Rev. Mooney said.

The highway patrol said a car was trying to make a left-hand turn and hit the car that ended up in the church. The car that was hit went off the road and ended up in the church located at 494 Mt Pisgah Rd. There was one person in each vehicle and both had minor injuries.

The trooper said the driver that caused the crash was cited for failure to yield.

Rev. Mooney says members of the congregation met in another room after the crash to discuss what they would do for services Sunday. Meanwhile, he says they are counting their blessings.

“Had people been sitting in that section of the church, they would have been seriously injured or worse.”

Rev. Jessie Mooney and his wife were preparing for Wednesday night prayer service at the time of the crash. They were not injured (wect)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.