Candidate filing begins in Mecklenburg County and across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elections in North Carolina are finally on track to take place after nearly two years of delays in some parts of the state, including the city of Charlotte.

Council members are on their third year of two-year terms. They’ve been pushed back because of delays with the census and political maps.

Candidate filing began Thursday in Mecklenburg County and across the state.

It’s been a busy 24 hours.

Yesterday, the North Carolina Supreme Court approved new maps for Congress and the general assembly.

The court fight over earlier versions of those maps led to elections being paused and pushed back. Now that we have the new maps, primary elections are on track for May.

It was a chain reaction.

COVID delayed the census, which delayed drawing political maps, which ultimately delayed elections.

“This is going to be the first one we’ve had jointly again since 2020,” said Mecklenburg County Director of Elections Michael Dickerson.

Dickerson notes the city of Charlotte hasn’t had its elections since 2019. But finally, here we are.

Though there’s been a slow turnout for candidates filing, we’re seeing some candidates adding their names to the ballot like Lucille Puckett filing for the city of Charlotte mayor.

“I ran in ‘13, ‘17, ‘19 and now again today in 2022,” said Puckett. “There is going to be an election that will take place so whether they cancel it again, postpone it, this part of the process is done for me.”

There will be a statewide primary May 17, the Charlotte general election will be held in July, and the state’s general election will be Nov. 8.

“We’re good. We’re really good about it, can’t wait to get started,” said Dickerson.

Candidates have until next Friday at noon to get their paperwork in.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is looking for a new member to serve as a temporary At-Large County Commissioner.

That’s after longtime commissioner Ella Scarborough had to step aside for medical reasons.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.