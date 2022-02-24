NC DHHS Flu
Bond set at $100K for Lincolnton man accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles

Kendrick Chazz Prather was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincolnton man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles, authorities said.

According to the Lincolnton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a sexual assault involving the two juvenile victims last September.

The two were interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center, where they disclosed the incidents that occurred.

As the investigation continued, it was determined there was sufficient evidence to move forward with charges.

On Monday, 25-year-old Kendrick Chazz Prather, who is listed as homeless in Lincolnton, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.

He was booked into the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

