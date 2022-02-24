NC DHHS Flu
‘An attack on a free people’: N.C. lawmakers condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack. (Source: CNN/ZELENSKY OFFICIAL FACEBOOK/UKRAINE BORDER SERVICE/UKRAINE INTERIOR MINISTRY/JUSTIN YAU/EBS/RUSSIA 24)
By The Associated Press and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Lawmakers from North Carolina are condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in dozens of deaths so far and the loss of the Chernobyl nuclear site.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet. “Kristin and I are praying for the Ukrainian people and our Ukrainian communities here in North Carolina.”

The governor expressed his gratitude for U.S. troops, including those from Fort Bragg, who are overseas “defending democracy.”

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed Moscow’s most aggressive action since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Ukraine’s armed forces reported at least 40 soldiers dead, and said a military plane carrying 14 people crashed south of Kyiv.

A reporter describes an encounter with Russian airborne forces at an airport near the Ukraine capital after a firefight. (CNN)

“Vladimir Putin and the Russian military have launched an illegal war that has already claimed innocent lives. Ukraine is a sovereign, democratic country and this aggression against their people is unprovoked,” N.C. Congresswoman Alma Adams said in a statement.

A presidential adviser said Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukrainian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in 1986, spewing a radioactive cloud across Europe.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, of N.C., said many will face unspeakable danger because of a “corrupt and paranoid dictator.”

“We must support Ukraine with financial support and military equipment and we must severely punish Putin’s regime for starting war and spilling innocent blood,” Tillis said.

Condemnation rained down not only from the U.S. and Europe, but from South Korea, Australia and beyond — and many governments readied new sanctions.

Even friendly leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban sought to distance themselves from Putin.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

