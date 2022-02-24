NC DHHS Flu
4-year-old boy dies after dog attack in Texas

Police are continuing to investigate what exactly led up to the deadly attack. (KTRK, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A 4-year-old boy from Texas died after he was mauled by several dogs that neighbors say belong to his family members.

Police responded to a call for a dog fight around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in Baytown, Texas. Upon arrival, officers found a 4-year-old boy had been attacked by dogs. Neighbors say the four dogs involved are pit bulls.

Witness Yahir Martinez had just arrived at his boss’ house next door when he heard screams.

“The kid was in the dog’s mouth… Those dogs are meant to bite and lock their jaw. That’s what pit bulls do… Once that happens, it’s difficult for you to get them to open their jaw,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the deadly fight and the screams of a woman said by neighbors to be the child’s aunt.

“She says they’re taking it really hard. I mean, I would, too, because you would think that you know your own pets, and then, you come home to your little nephew being mauled by your own pet,” neighbor Yadi Rodriguez said.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. A family member was also injured trying to stop the attack.

“That’s not something that should happen. It was just crazy. It was mind blowing to see that. I did not expect that this morning,” Martinez said.

The dogs were taken away by animal control. Neighbors say they have seen the dogs before but have not had any problems with them.

“The dog pound people grabbed them like nothing, but one of them was aggressive toward them and wouldn’t let them pick him up to put him in the pound or nothing. I’m assuming because he didn’t know them or he was already in that state. I don’t know,” Rodriguez said.

Police are continuing to investigate what exactly led up to the deadly attack.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

