NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman charged with DWI, other crimes after crash that killed motorcyclist

Sandy Crosby mugshot
Sandy Crosby mugshot(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police have charged a woman with multiple crimes after crashing and killing a motorcyclist on Tuesday.

Sandy Crosby, 56 of Gastonia has been charged with DWI, death by motor vehicle and additional charges.

Crosby was driving a 2018 Buick SUV around 6:48 p.m. on Feb. 22 when she turned left traveling westbound on W. Garrison Boulevard in the center turn lane approaching Overhill Street and drove directly in front of the path of a motorcycle.

The Buick and motorcycle collided and 21-year-old Deveon Darby, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital. Darby later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Darby was driving under the influence and she was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
Police in Concord said a suspect in a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody after a Tuesday...
Police take suspect in Charlotte shooting into custody following search in Concord
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
Suspects and stolen Acura
Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who...
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify armed man who broke into northeast Charlotte home
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
NC judges create their own congressional map, uphold legislative maps
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
State House to appeal redistricting ruling
Former Catawba County Director of Utilities pleads guilty to bribery charges