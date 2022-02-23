Woman charged with DWI, other crimes after crash that killed motorcyclist

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police have charged a woman with multiple crimes after crashing and killing a motorcyclist on Tuesday.

Sandy Crosby, 56 of Gastonia has been charged with DWI, death by motor vehicle and additional charges.

Crosby was driving a 2018 Buick SUV around 6:48 p.m. on Feb. 22 when she turned left traveling westbound on W. Garrison Boulevard in the center turn lane approaching Overhill Street and drove directly in front of the path of a motorcycle.

The Buick and motorcycle collided and 21-year-old Deveon Darby, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital. Darby later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Darby was driving under the influence and she was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.