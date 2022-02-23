NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Waterside restaurant Drift set for spring opening on Lake Wylie

The eatery is owned by the same team behind The Pump House in Rock Hill and Napa on Kingsley in Fort Mill.
Drift on Lake Wylie is set to open for dinner in the spring.
Drift on Lake Wylie is set to open for dinner in the spring.(Source: Charlotte Prime / The Jewell Agency)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new waterside restaurant is coming to Lake Wylie.

Drift on Lake Wylie will be near the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, next to the Morningstar Marina. Mangers said there will be covered patios upstairs and downstairs and will be accessible by boat.

The eatery is owned by the same team behind The Pump House in Rock Hill and Napa on Kingsley in Fort Mill.

“With over 17 years leading the success of award-winning dining experiences, our team knows how to do it right. We are particularly excited about being able to bring this restaurant’s amazing event space to the Gaston County area,” owners Jeff and Paula Conway said in a statement.

Drift on Lake Wylie is expected to open this spring for dinner and lunch service will be added in the summer.

Owners say it will feature fresh fish, seafood, steaks and pasta, craft beers and a 1,000-plus bottle wine selection.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
Police in Concord said a suspect in a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody after a Tuesday...
Police take suspect in Charlotte shooting into custody following search in Concord
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
Suspects and stolen Acura
Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte
Rock Hill bowling alley brawl
Investigation underway following large brawl at Rock Hill bowling alley

Latest News

The proposed location for the store is Old Mocksville Road near Seventh St. Extension.
Planning Board reverses course, votes against Dollar General store in Salisbury
Aljaquan Lamont Hugue of Salisbury was convicted of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner.
Jury convicts Salisbury man of spitting on detention officer
The cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen, is under investigation.
Grandmother, child killed in Raleigh fire, 3 rescued
The schedule includes many familiar fan favorite promotions, as well as some new events.
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers release promotional, special event calendar for new season