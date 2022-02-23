Waterside restaurant Drift set for spring opening on Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new waterside restaurant is coming to Lake Wylie.

Drift on Lake Wylie will be near the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, next to the Morningstar Marina. Mangers said there will be covered patios upstairs and downstairs and will be accessible by boat.

The eatery is owned by the same team behind The Pump House in Rock Hill and Napa on Kingsley in Fort Mill.

“With over 17 years leading the success of award-winning dining experiences, our team knows how to do it right. We are particularly excited about being able to bring this restaurant’s amazing event space to the Gaston County area,” owners Jeff and Paula Conway said in a statement.

Drift on Lake Wylie is expected to open this spring for dinner and lunch service will be added in the summer.

Owners say it will feature fresh fish, seafood, steaks and pasta, craft beers and a 1,000-plus bottle wine selection.

