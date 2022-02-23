NC DHHS Flu
State House to appeal redistricting ruling

A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district map.(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore says the state House will appeal the decision by a panel of state judges Wednesday to enact a new congressional map.

The judges were deciding whether the latest boundary lines for congressional and legislative districts from the General Assembly complied with a recent ruling that declared previous maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders.

The judges were ordered to approve new redistricting plans that the legislature voted for last week or adopt different lines by midday Wednesday.

The panel had approved the state House and Senate maps, but the congressional plan was deemed not good enough, and the judges went with a map drawn by outside experts who are known as special masters in the court document.

Candidate filing will resume Thursday under the new boundaries for the May 17th primary unless there’s an appeal that delays things, as Moore said there will be.

“The trial court’s decision to impose a new map drawn by anyone other than the legislature is simply unconstitutional... I will appeal this ruling with respect to the congressional map immediately on behalf of the voters,” Moore said Wednesday.

Republican legislators redrew maps when the state Supreme Court ruled lines they enacted in November violated the state constitution.

North Carolina Democrats say they are disappointed in the three-judge panel’s decision to approve the legislative Republican’s state Senate map.

The state Democratic Party says it hopes the state Supreme Court will “ensure North Carolinians have constitutionally fair maps that guarantee every voter has the ability to choose who represents them.”

