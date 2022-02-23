Police report: Multiple shots fired into car carrying 18-month-old

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after a driver reported that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle.

According to the report, it happened on Monday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Bringle Ferry Rd. at N. Shaver St.

The driver said they were driving in that area when a silver Mercedes began to tailgate their car. The driver turned right onto N. Shaver when he heard five gun shots, four of which struck the passenger side of the car.

The driver’s 18-month-old son was in a car seat in the rear passenger side of the vehicle at the time. No one was injured.

Police are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.