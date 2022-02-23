NC DHHS Flu
Police: After cashier refuses to be robbed, man sets fire near register at convenience store in Lenoir

Logan Jones was arrested and subsequently charged with one felony count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of burning certain buildings.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man used a makeshift flame thrower to set a fire inside a convenience store after a cashier denied his attempt to rob the place in Lenoir.

Officers with the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to Ross and Company convenience store on Harper Avenue in Lenoir for a call of attempted armed robbery Wednesday.

While inside the store, police say the suspect approached the cash register with a cigarette lighter and a can of spray de-icer. The suspect then handed the cashier a note demanding money.

When the cashier refused to give the suspect any money, police say the suspect sprayed the deicer and ignited it with the cigarette lighter.

This caused a small fire to start near the cash register, which was quickly extinguished. No one was injured because of the fire.

The suspect, who was later identified as Logan Ryan Jones, then fled from the scene in a red Ford Focus. He was last seen traveling west on Abington Road.

A short time later, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at Hilltop Mart on Abington Road in Lenoir. Deputies then found Jones at his home on Fred Watson Place in Lenoir.

Jones already had an outstanding warrant for one felony count of accessory before the fact to a felony.

Jones was arrested and subsequently charged with one felony count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of burning certain buildings.

His total bond was $250,000 secured. Jones’ initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 in Caldwell County District Court.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other incident are asked to call the Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300. All information received will be kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

Callers who provide information that lead to an arrest may be also eligible for a cash reward.

