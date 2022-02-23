NC DHHS Flu
Planning Board reverses course, votes against Dollar General store in Salisbury

The proposed location for the store is Old Mocksville Road near Seventh St. Extension.
The proposed location for the store is Old Mocksville Road near Seventh St. Extension.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Planning Board has reversed course from an earlier vote and now voted against a proposal for a new Dollar General store on Old Mocksville Road.

The board held a second meeting on Tuesday due to what was described as a bad link in a Zoom meeting that may have kept some interested parties from taking part. In that first meeting the board approved the Dollar General proposal by a vote of 4-3.

Tuesday’s vote against the proposal was unanimous.

Many neighbors were opposed to the proposal that would have placed the retail store near the corner of Old Mocksville Road and the Seventh St. Extension. A petition containing 500 signatures was presented by those in opposition to the project.

The Salisbury City Council will still take up the project and make the final decision.

