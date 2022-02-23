NC DHHS Flu
One injured in overnight shooting off Annlin Avenue in south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a south Charlotte neighborhood following a shooting overnight.

Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are at Annlin Avenue, which is in the South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road area.

According to Medic, one person has been taken to Atrium CMC Main.

The crime scene investigator van arrived on the scene at some point after 3 a.m. and neighbors said officers were seen in the backwoods with flashlights.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WBTV for the latest details as they come in.

