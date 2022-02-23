One injured in overnight shooting off Annlin Avenue in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a south Charlotte neighborhood following a shooting overnight.

Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are at Annlin Avenue, which is in the South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road area.

According to Medic, one person has been taken to Atrium CMC Main.

The crime scene investigator van arrived on the scene at some point after 3 a.m. and neighbors said officers were seen in the backwoods with flashlights.

BREAKING NEWS >> a large police investigation in the South Blvd. and Scaleybark area. We know one person has been taken to the hospital. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/XctsRXhNor — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) February 23, 2022

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WBTV for the latest details as they come in.

